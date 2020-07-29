Actor Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film KGF Chapter 2 was released on Wednesday on the actor's 61st birthday.

On Monday, the director of the film, Prashanth Neel had shared a tweet saying, "The only way is the BRUTAL way!!" along with the poster of the film saying 'Unveiling the Brutality.' This had given a hint to the audience and fans that Sanjay's look will be revealed on his birthday.

Sanjay looks lethal in the new poster. His dreadlocks and tattoo on the left temple give him an edgy appearance. He is seen resting his forehead on a sword.





Chapter 1 of KGF concluded with Yash's Rocky killing his rival Garuda who controlled the Kolar gold mines with slavery and savagery. With Garuda's death, Adheera is freed from the promise that he made to his elder brother. Though he is Garuda's uncle, Adheera had promised his elder brother that he would never take control of the gold mines as long as Garuda was alive.

In Chapter 2, audience will get to see the face-off between Rocky and Adheera.

The KGF film franchise is one of Sandalwood's biggest productions. Chapter 1 was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF is set during the 1980s India. The film captures the Kolar gold mines on-screen like never before. Chapter 1's cinematography and the scale of production received immense appreciation from the audience.

Chapter 2 also features actress Raveena Tandon will return to the silver screen with KGF Chapter 2.