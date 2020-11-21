Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is all set to return for a movie revival and fans across the globe can’t seem to hold their excitement.

The original lead of the Black Panther premise, Chadwick Boseman who played the role of King T'Challa passed away in the August of this year, leaving a huge mark in Hollywood. He was one of the biggest assets to the Marvel universe and a godlike figure to his fans. The late actor was supposed to shoot for the second installment of Black Panther in March 2021. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Marvel fans cannot wait to see how Marvel Studios and the director will pan out the movie without their beloved Chadwick.

Chadwick Boseman in 2018 Black Panther

The latest update on the shooting of this Marvel superhero cinema is that the shooting will commence from July 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The report further states that the schedule in Atlanta will last for six months. The sequel to the 2018’s smash hit, will feature actors like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett in important roles. Marvel also found its antagonist in Tenoch Huerta, of Narcos fame. While there is no official announcement on how the makers are planning to replace Chadwick, they have confirmed that there will be no CGI Chadwick in the sequel.

The film is currently scheduled to release on 6 May, 2022.