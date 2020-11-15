Bengal woke up to the news of the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee's demise this morning. Names like Srijit Mukherji, Richa Chadha, Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore, Dev, have expressed their condolences, and Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has also mourned the passing of the actor.

"The evergreen actor of Indian cinema Soumitra Chatterjee has left us, and on behalf of the people of Bengal I express my deep condolences. He breathed his last today in Kolkata, he was 85. The West Bengal government awarded him the Film Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012, the Tele Academy Award (Hall of Fame) in 2015 and the 'Bangabibhushan' in 2016. He had also received various awards including Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, BFJA Award, Filmfare Award, Sangeet Natak Academy Tagore Ratna Award for his outstanding performance. The French government awarded Srichattopadhyay their highest honor in 2017 - the Legion of Honor," the CM said in a statement.

She also took to Twitter to fondly recall Chatterjee's beloved roles. "Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned," she wrote.

"Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world," she added.