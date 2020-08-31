Last week the world woke up to the tragic news of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passing away; the actor who was 43 was diagnosed with colon cancer four years back and lost his fight recently. Hollywood and the Marvel family came together to mourn the passing of the icon. Boseman's Black Panther co-stars Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios President Kevin Faige all honoured Boseman's memory on social media.

Now Marvel casting director Sarah Halley Finn has opened up about the studio's choice to cast Boseman in the role of King T'Challa in the MCU film Black Panther. Finn revealed that the studio's decision to cast Boseman was an unanimous one.

Boseman in Black Panther

"In different projects at Marvel, we’ve had very extensive searches where we’ll see literally thousands of people for a role. But when it came to casting Black Panther, it was unanimous. We all were in absolute agreement immediately that he was the person to play this part. My team at Marvel had seen his body of work and knew his ability to channel this kind of dignity, this grace, this elegance, this regalness with humility and humor and intelligence," Finn revealed in an interview recently.

Although Boseman is the most famous for his role in Black Panther, he has played several other iconic roles in his career, including portraying the legendary singer-songwriter James Brown in the biopic Get On Up and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in the legal drama Marshall. His last outing was Da 5 Bloods, an American war drama directed by Spike Lee.