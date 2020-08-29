The movie world was shocked by the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor, aged 43, passed away on Friday. Though widely acclaimed for his role as T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, Boseman delivered power-packed performances in 42, Get on Up and most recently Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman only got to make one Black Panther film, but he appeared in two other franchises: Captain America and Avengers.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

The colleagues who’ve already posted tributes to Boseman include Chris Evans, Don Cheatle and Mark Ruffalo.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

President of Marvel Studio, Kevin Feige also paid his tribute to the actor.