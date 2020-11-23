After Dil Bechara, actress Sanjana Sanghi her next film. She will be seen as the leading lady opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om - The Battle Within.

The action film will see her playing Kavya, a young girl who handles big responsibilities and is ambitious, empathetic and brave.

“After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, Om felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges, said Sanjana.





She further added that her character will be an inspiration to the young girls of India. "My character Kavya, is someone that every young girl in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard-working, sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film. She’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid. I’m so excited to bring her to life!”

Elaborating on her preparations, Sanjana added that she will be doing a lot of action in the film. “I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling,” she said, adding that getting to work with Aditya is equally exciting. “Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine," she concluded.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the film will be shot in 3 cities in India and at one international location. The makers are hoping to complete the shooting by March.

