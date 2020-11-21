Apple announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards just recently.

The ten-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift went on to win the Songwriter of the year award for her critically acclaimed Folklore. The song also happens to be the most streamed pop album on the day of its release. It is also the first song of 2020 to sell over a million copies.

Decked in a black boat necked top, messy blonde hair, Taylor Swift in her award-winning speech, thanks her fans for their constant love and support. “Winning songwriter of the year, in any capacity, in any year would be so exciting. But, I think it’s really special because this particular year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans.” says the pop singer who had to cancel her concerts and fan meets this year.

As the world came to a halt the American singer elaborates on how she missed meeting her fans and that this song is the only emotional exchange she had with her Swifties this year. Her award-winning song, Folklore, was number one on the Billboard 200 chart for the seventh consecutive time in America, making her the first female singer to achieve this feat.

The other winners of Apple Music Awards 2020 include Lil Baby for Artist Of The Year, Megan Thee Stallion as the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, and Roddy Ricch took home two awards - Top Song Of The Year for The Box and also Top Album Of The Year with Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.