Popular singer-song writer Armaan Malik dropped his new track How Many on Friday. Released by Arista Records, this English track arrives just after the 25-year-old was awarded the Best India Act by MTV EMA.

Talking about the emotion behind his new single, Armaan says, How Many is about complex relationships where you're constantly fighting, and making up with your partner. "It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship. One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It's really tough when you love somebody to just give up... even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?"



How Many is Armaan’s third English single. Before this, the singer had dropped the MTV EMA winning, Control and prior to it he had released Next 2 Me that helped him lead the top spot on Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts for three consecutive weeks.

With over two billion global streams, 17 million followers across social media platforms, and a mile-long musical resume, he has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry. Now, Armaan sets out to be the first Indian artiste to break into the global pop market. It has been a lifelong dream for Armaan to sing and write English music as well as be the first musical artist to truly represent India on a global stage. "This music is inside of me, it's my DNA," says Armaan, adding, "This has always been my trajectory."