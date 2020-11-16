After the success of their song Dil Mera Blast, that received immeasurable adulation from fans, Darshan Raval and Heli Daruwala are back with their new track - Main Kisi Aur Ka. The track is set to release on November 18.

Heli’s chemistry with Darshan in Dil Mera Blast is what prompted the makers to rope her in for Main Kisi Aur Ka. She was recently seen in Tony Kakkar’s Laila and has also worked with Karan Sehmbi for his single Aameen.

Commenting on ‘Main kisi aur ka’ Heli, who spent a large part of the lockdown practising and enhancing her dancing prowess, says “Main Kisi Aur Ka is a beautiful song and it’s just the kind of track that Darshan’s fans love him for. I had thoroughly enjoyed working on Dil Mera Blast and the experience this time too, was just as enriching. I’m looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the song.”

Darshan, who released his album Judaiyaan a few weeks ago, tells us, “Its every singer’s dream to release a full-fledged album and this kind of response is just the cherry on the cake. Main Kisi Aur Ka is a soulful romantic track and I’m sure people will enjoy it.”

Main Kisi Aur Ka, composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Indie Music Label, the company that has worked closely with Darshan over the last few years and also the makers of ‘Judaiyaan’ felt that Heli and Darshan’s pairing had garnered rave reviews last time around and while ‘Dil Mera Blast’ was a fun, foot-tapping number, ‘Main Kisi Aur Ka’ is a soft and romantic track which will showcase a different side to Darshan and Heli.