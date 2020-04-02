Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is popular for songs such as Dil Mein Ho Tum, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar and Chale Aana. The artiste recently released a song called Control, on Arista Records. The track is his first international single and his first array into English music. “Control is a song that describes the push and pull feeling of being trapped in a controlling relationship and how confusing it can be to want in, but also want out. It’s inspired by relationships I’ve seen around me,” says the 24-year-old singer-songwriter. We speak to more about his music, the process and a crazy fan story:



Control is a song about being trapped in a controlling relationship, as you said. Was it inspired by personal experiences?

It is inspired by relationships I’ve seen around me and not from personal experiences. I like making songs based on what I observe around me, it makes it relatable too.



How has the shift to English music been and why did you decide to do it?

Well I am really excited for this new journey of mine. As an artiste this has always been my trajectory. My interest in pop and R&B has been there since I was a 14 or 15 year old teenager. I’ve always wanted to do this and have been patiently waiting for this moment where I could show the world the true artist inside of me.



How was the process of making the song?

It was so much fun making this song. I was involved in the entire song making process and I have even co-written the song. Believe it or not, but this particular song was created, produced and recorded all in a day, and then it was just the mix and master which happened over some time.

The track has got a slick pop sound and a super groovy bass-line. It’s been produced by veteran producer Wayne Wilkins who has worked with Beyonce and Natasha Bedingfield in the past. There’s actually a cool story to share from the session. Wayne in fact handed me the bass guitar and just said – ‘go wild on it!’ I have been playing the guitar since very long, but I had never played the bass before, this is my first time playing the bass on my own song and I’m pretty excited about it!



How different was it from a typical Bollywood song recording experience?

It’s very different. The work flow is very spontaneous and collaborative. We don’t collaborate enough in India. Working with international producers and writers has definitely been a great and different experience. I got to learn so much in every session. I have grown as a person and a musician. Truly an enriching experience.

You were recently featured on the Times Square Billboard. How does it feel?

The fact that I am the first Indian origin singer-songwriter to appear on that billboard is something that still hasn’t sunk in! It’s a huge honour for an Indian artist to be on a Times Square billboard. I’ve always wanted to take India to the world with my music and this is like a dream come true, especially for my first English single.



What’s the craziest thing a fan has done?

Well, a few years back there was a fan who had sent me a picture on social media where she had marked my name on her hand and there was like blood all over (at least that’s what it looked like.) I kindly messaged her back saying that you can do so many other things to show your love for me, but inflicting pain on oneself is not the way to do that! Definitely one of the craziest things a fan has done.