Divine, SIRI, Armaan Malik get EMA nominations, along with Kaam Bhaari and Prabh Deep
The 27th edition of the Europe Music Awards is here with winners to be decided solely by votes. The nominees for the Best Indian Act are out and features five talented superstars from the country.
The contenders are as below:
Control by Armaan Malik
Chal Bombay by Divine
Chitta by Prabh Deep
Mohabbat by Kaam Bhaari
My Jam by Siri x Sez On The Beat
Fans can vote for their favourite artiste at https://www.mtvema.com/en-in/vote
Lines close on November 2.
The Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired live in India on November 9, 2020, on Vh1 India and streamed on Voot Select.