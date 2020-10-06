The 27th edition of the Europe Music Awards is here with winners to be decided solely by votes. The nominees for the Best Indian Act are out and features five talented superstars from the country.

The contenders are as below:

Control by Armaan Malik

Chal Bombay by Divine

Chitta by Prabh Deep

Mohabbat by Kaam Bhaari

My Jam by Siri x Sez On The Beat

Fans can vote for their favourite artiste at https://www.mtvema.com/en-in/vote

Lines close on November 2.

The Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired live in India on November 9, 2020, on Vh1 India and streamed on Voot Select.