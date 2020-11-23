Bollywood star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together after months of house-hunting and planning. According to reports, the two actors were supposed to tie the knot in April this year but the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview, Richa said that she is happy with her new home, which is quiet and has a beautiful sea view.

“The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift,” Richa told, adding that they didn’t want to buy a house in a depressed market and are planning to live in the same house for a few years.

Talking about sharing the space with Ali Fazal, she further added, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

She added that not everyone is happy with the move. Her two pet cats are still getting used to being around Ali. “Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them,” she said.