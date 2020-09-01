It was announced earlier in the day that Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of Bhoot Police. The upcoming spooky adventure comedy film will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS. The team is gearing up to start shooting by the end of the year.

However, ever since the news came out, the film has been drawing flak online for 'promoting nepotism'. According to tweeple, actor Ali Fazal has been replaced by Arjun Kapoor.



A user wrote, "See how nepotism works! Firstly Ali Fazal was being cast for #BhootPolice police movie! But finally nepokid Arjun replaced him and got his role!"

Many threatened to dislike the film's trailer and teaser on YouTube and boycott the film.



This isn't the first time that the film starring actors whose parents belong to the film industry are being trolled on social media. Recently, Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2's trailer became the most unliked video on YouTube with five million thumbs down. Earlier this week, Arjun Kapoor was trolled after the announcement of a yet-untitled cross-border love story featuring him in the lead role.