Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 released its trailer the day before yesterday, but in less than 48 hours, the trailer of the film has garnered more than five million dislikes on YouTube, making it one of the most disliked trailers and also one of the top 20 disliked videos of all time. The film which is a sequel to Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak, features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Twitter has been abuzz with opinions about the film which is set to release on August 28, and the intended boycott has obvious links to the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which propelled conversations about nepotism and favouritism which exist in the industry.

Aditya and Alia during the shoot of the film

Last month an application started by the late actor’s family member, called Nepometer, rated Sadak 2 to be 98% nepotistic, since all the main leads come from Bollywood families and none of them are outsiders. “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it''s time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments," the page tweeted last month.

While Mahesh Bhatt has been in hot waters for his connection to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty, Alia has been constantly targetted by Sushant's fans for being a product of nepotism and for staying mum on the controversy surrounding the debate. Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to weigh in on what's happening. "Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy’coot’. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot!" she tweeted.