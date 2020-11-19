Indian actor Ali Fazal has already rubbed shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood on his film outings. It seems the actor has impressed everyone with his charming and affable nature. One of these people who has taken a shine to him is none other than 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot.

Ali and Gal who had a ball of a time shooting for Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile in London last year are yet to reunite for the film’s promotions. But social media has kept their friendship going strong despite the distance. When Gal announced the release of her film Wonder Woman 1984, Ali was quick to send over his best wishes. He tweeted, Best of luck Gal. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this (sic)."

Gal warmly replied, "thank you! miss you!... (sic)."

Looks like the Indian actor has certainly made some strong relationships across the globe!