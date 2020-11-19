The sequel to the highly-anticipated superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously from Christmas Day in the US.

Sharing the announcement, the Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot put out a statement on social media.

"It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds," wrote star Gal Gadot on her social media accounts. She added: "You can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask."

The movie, which was originally due to launch in June, will hit theatres in other countries a week earlier starting on December 16.



The sequel to 2017's $800-million-grossing Wonder Woman will see Gal Gadot reprise the title role as one of the comic book universe's biggest female superheroes.

Chris Pine also returns for the sequel, which is set in the 1980s, decades after the World War I-set first movie. Patty Jenkins returns to direct.

The original Wonder Woman received the best reviews of any of the inter-connected DC Universe superhero movies from Warner Bros., which also include the latest Superman and Batman films.