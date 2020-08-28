Actor Ali Fazal is back with a bang with two big releases in October. The much-awaited season 2 of Mirzapur that stars Ali in the lead role will release in October and the Hollywood film Death On The Nile, in which the actor plays a key role will also release in the same month.

Both projects will be released in the last week of October. An elated Ali says, "I am happy that the world will get to see these two very different cinematic experiences of mine in the same year. And given the fact that Death on The Nile will be one of the first movies to release worldwide in theatres, I feel it will be a fresh change for audiences across the board. If only there was a panel sitting somewhere watching my work, they'd see the range I am aiming for. Both the releases have their audiences and are both two different ends of the spectrum. The opportunities presented in front of me have opened up this range. And for an actor, it is nectar. Right now, I am just hoping that Death On The Nile gets a theatrical release in India."

The first season of Mirzapur ended on a cliffhanger and the second one promises to surprise everyone with Ali's Guddu Bhaiyya becoming the central figure in the scheme of things.

Season 2 will also see the return of the ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang along with new entrants Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.