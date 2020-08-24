Good news for all those who have been waiting with bated breath for the second season of the much-loved Mirzapur. Amazon Prime just announced the launch date for Mirzapur season to which happens to be October 23.

Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, the season 1 of this crime saga took the audience to the dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. The fast pace and well etched-out characters of the series kept the fans on the edge with Pankaj Tripathi shooting to stardom for his portrayal of the deadly placid Kaleen Bhai.

Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur

Season 2 will also see the return of the ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang along with new entrants Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

“The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch have been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel” says creator Puneet Krishna.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.