The trailer of the much-awaited film Death on the Nile was launched today and the star-studded cast in the murder mystery looks amazing, making the wait till October hard. The 1.50-minute trailer shared by Ali Fazal who stars in the film, beings with the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s heavy voice - The romance of the desert has the power to seduce…

Kenneth Branagh who reprises the role of the sharp sleuth in the Agatha Christie screen adaptation has also directed the film that stars Tom Bateman, Annette Benning, Russel Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders and others.

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to 2017’s hit Murder on the Orient Express and was supposed to release last December. It chronicles Poirot's vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks of the Nile as a love triangle goes bad. The film releases on October 23.