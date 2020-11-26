A Malayalam political thriller, Lucifer, was the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj.With a stellar ensemble cast like Mohanlal, Saniya Iyyapan, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier, the movie was one of the biggest blockbusters in the year 2019. After Megastar Chiranjeevi made his comeback to Telugu cinema with Khaidi 150, several rumours about his interest in remaking this political drama came out.

Lucifer’s Telugu remake was first helmed by Saaho’s Sujith, who walked out of this project due to creative differences. The movie was then offered to Meher Ramesh. But reports suggest that Meher is out of this remake and Mohan Raja will now be the captain of the ship.

Mohan, debuted as a director in 2001 with the massive hit, Hanuman Junction. He then went on to direct box office hits like Jayam, Santosh Subramaniam, and Thani Oruvan. In the early 2000s, Mohan was credited for creating massive hits with remakes. From Amma Naana O Tamil Ammayi to Bommarillu, he is responsible for these Tamil replications. An established director in Tamil cinema is now to return to Tollywood after a long time with Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer.

Mohan Raja is currently penning the script for the Telugu version of ‘Lucifer’ and to keep the spirit of the original, has dismissed the idea of a romantic track for Chiranjeevi. The remake is expected to go on the floors from summer 2021.