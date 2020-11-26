The makers of Kun Faya Kun just released a fun candid moment form the sets of the film, Kun Faya Kun starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

An edgy thriller, the film will be directed by Kushan Nandy, who also features in the first look with his two lead actors. The three of them are seen holding the film script, each reading one word from the three-word title while sharing a laugh.

“As an actor, this is a great opportunity for me to showcase a shade which has never been seen in my last three films,” says Harshvardhan Rane.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda adds, “Kun Faya Kun is like a roller coaster ride, being both scary and exciting at the same time. This is my second film with Harshvardhan but working with him feels fresh and new each time. Kushan is the cutest director I have worked with so far. It’s beautiful the way he explains the scenes to his actors. I am truly loving the journey of Kun Faya Kun,” shares Sanjeeda Shaikh.

From the sets of Kun Faya Kun

Praising his actors, filmmaker Kushan Nandy says, “Kun Faya Kun is high on action and intense in emotions, and both Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda are battling challenging weather conditions in the mountains to put together a stellar act”.

The film, produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations), has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer and is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.