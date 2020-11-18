Chatrapathi is perhaps one of the biggest hits in the Telugu Industry. It has made Prabhas a star overnight in the South. A Rajamouli directorial this movie is now all set to be remade in Bollywood.

The Rakshasudu star, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is rumoured to be cast as the protagonist in the Hindi remake. A huge production house has bank trolled this movie and wants to cast Sai Srinivas as his dubbed movies are garnering a lot of attention on YouTube.

Chatrapathi is a story of a young man, Shivaji (Prabhas) who is in search of his family he lost, when they had to flee from Sri Lanka and end up as labourers or bounded slaves in the port of Visakhapatnam. What follows is how Shivaji rises beyond the evil dictators and true to his name puts an end to all of this. The movie starred actors like Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

There is no positive confirmation about this news, but as rumours say, Sai Srinivas has given a green signal to the hindi remake and the makers are now in the process of making small changes in the script to suit the needs of the Bollywood audiences.

Meanwhile, the lead of the original, Prabhas has become a Pan India star after Bahubali. He was last seen in Saaho and is currently shooting for his Bollywood debut, Adi Purush, directed by Om Raut.