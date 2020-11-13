Actor, Nazriya Fahadh, a popular Malayalam actor is all geared up to make her Tollywood debut opposite Nani. The filmmakers, Mythri Movie Makers made this huge announcement about Nani’s 28 on Twitter. Fans across the Telugu and Malayalam speaking states are excited to watch their favourite stars share the screen.

The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020.

A musical romantic comedy is what the production house calls this yet-to-be-titled cinema. They tweeted saying, “This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh! The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and it's going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!” The movie shooting is believed to commence by 2021 and will be directed by Vivek Athreya who rose to fame with Brochevarevarura.

“So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team!” reveals the Koode actress on Instagram as she is all excited to team up with Nani and Vivek. She also asks her fans to circle this date and tune in for the title announcement.

Meanwhile, the Jersey superstar has resumed his schedule for Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie also stars Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh and will hit the theaters in 2021.