Call him the superstar or Thalaivar, Rajinikanth has scores of fans who will be happy to hear that according to reports his biopic might be in the works! Over the years, fans have expressed keen interest in Rajinikanth’s biopic. They have wanted to know all about their beloved Thalaivar.

We hear that veteran filmmaker Lingusamy. who has massive hits under his belt like like Run, Paiyaa, and Vettai, will be helming the biopic.

The best bit is that Maari star, Dhanush, who also happens to be Rajinikanth’s son-in-law is all set to play Thalaivar. With stellar acting in movies like 3, Asuran, and Velaiilla Pattadhari, we are thrilled to see what the duo Lingusamy and Dhanush do with this ambitious project.