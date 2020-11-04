Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share with fans her transformation for her the titular role in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The actress said that she had to gain 20 kilograms for the role.

Kangana wrote, “I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body, a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking. In my 30s, I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatanatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection.”

Saying that she still has five more kilograms to lose, the Thalaivi star added, “Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs aren’t budging. There are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine.”

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic on the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.