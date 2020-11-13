With the audience eagerly waiting in anticipation of the much-discussed series Balck Widows that has an ensemble female cast comprising Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee and Raima Sen, the platform just revealed the power-packed male cast. The actors include Sharad Kelkar (Jatin Malhotra), Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Pankaj Mishra), Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Barry Singh Dhillon), Aamir Ali (Eddie) to Faisal Malik (Bhole), Nikhil Bamri (Jahaan) and Shaheb (Ramiz).

Parambrata Chatterjee in Black Widows

Despite the female leads taking centre stage in the series, the male leads will act as supporting pillars in the story. The promo is a sneak-peek into the secret which will be out soon.

The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of Jatin Malhotra, says, “At first glance, Jatin looks like the ideal person, he’s worked hard to get the success he has today. Although, as the story unfolds, the audience will see that there’s more to him, a darker side that he keeps his family shielded from. It was fascinating for me to play a character with equally dark and white shades to it. There is a lot of mystery around my character”.

Sabyasachi Chakraborty in Black Widows

Playing Barry, the head of the investigation team, Sabyasachi Chakraborty shares, “It’s great to be working with such an eclectic ensemble cast. The shooting experience is just further elevated when there’s a great team giving their best. After playing a cop in Lalbazaar which too released on ZEE5, it was definitely a canvas full of opportunities and I hope I have been able to do justice to this character as well”.

Parambrata Chatterjee will be seen playing a cop in the series. “After playing the role of a quirky Taxi Driver in ZEE5’s Tiki-Taka, switching to Pankaj Mishra as a cop was a complete u-turn for me. He takes what life has to offer and makes the most of it, but there is this specific case that will change things for him in a way that nobody will see coming. Definitely a plot-twister for the series,” he mentions.

Sharad Kelkar in Black Widows

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd., the show is a quirky drama, set in a small picturesque town in India. It revolves around three best friends who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive & cruel husbands. However, one of them (husband) survives and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio. Instead of freedom, what they get is a soon-to-be retiring cop on their trail.

The shooting of the show recently wrapped up in Kolkata with the crew observing all the safety measures and precautions. The series is slated for a December release on ZEE5.