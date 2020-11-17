South Indian superstars, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi have a new reason to be happy!. The duo shared screen in the 2018 hit movie Maari 2 and the highlight of it was the sensational Rowdy Baby song. The catchy tune and their playful dance and oodles of chemistry was an instant hit and people just can’t get enough of it even now! Two years later, in 2020, the song has become the first South Indian song to cross one-billion views on YouTube.

The Maari star shared his excitement with his fans on Twitter and mentions how the news came out on the 9th anniversary of his song ‘Why this kolaveri di.’ Dhanush also lent his voice for Rowdy Baby along with Dhee.

What a sweet coincidence this is ❤️❤️ Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

The stunning Sai Pallavi, who blew everyone with her dancing prowess in Rowdy Baby also took to Twitter and thanked her fans for this milestone.