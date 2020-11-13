Srabanti Chatterjee can't be more excited about her debut web series, Dujone, opposite Soham Chakraborty that will be streaming on Hoichoi. The beautiful actress, who also made her film debut with Soham, tells us, “I am extremely excited to have started shooting for my first web series, that too with Soham with whom I also started my film journey with SVF and now, it’s with Hoichoi. Dujone is a very interesting love story”.

Srabanti as Ahona in Dujone

The series was initially titled Intuition but has been officially renamed as Dujone. It’s a thriller that’s going to leave everyone bewildered, promises Chatterjee. Srabanti and Soham are essaying the characters of Ahona and Amar, a husband-wife duo who get intertwined into a messy scandal.

Soham as Amar in Dujone

Dujone is also Soham's web debut and he says, “I am set for my first web series! Dujone is not only a thriller but also a love story at its core. I am happy to share the screen with Srabanti again and I hope the audience will give us the same kind of love and support that they gave us for our films”.