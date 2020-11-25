Say What! Our favourite superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to make a cameo in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. Fans surely can’t wait to see their favourite Khans in this action drama.

War released on a grand scale, did humongous business when it came out in 2019. With its smashing numbers at the box office, creators have announced its sequel soon after. Yash Raj Films to make this even bigger for the sequel have roped in Srk and Salman to appear as cameos in the movie. This will be the first time we will see the two actors share a screen with Hrithik together.

Shah Rukh is currently working on his next project, Pathan directed by Sidharth Anand, that will feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead. On the other hand, Salman is busy prepping for Tiger 3. News is that if everything goes well by then, Srk and Salman will be seen as Pathan and Tiger in the War sequel. The shooting schedule for War 2 is yet to begin.

Apart from this cameo, reports suggest that Salman will make a special appearance in Pathan and so will Shah Rukh in Tiger 3 to return the favour.