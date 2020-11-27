With winter setting in, Shrinhkla, a homegrown sustainable ethnic label, has come up with a stunning range of winter wear, named Bandhan. “Bandhan is a word that reminds of people who are extremely close to us. With our new collection, we want to further strengthen the ties between our patrons and the community of weavers and craftsmen that works tirelessly to make us look fashionable,” tells Swati Bansal, the woman behind the Delhi-based brand.

Shrinkhla's festive edit Bandhan

Tell us a little about the collection?

It’s a very warm range of ethnic wear to brighten your winter. We have used different shades of pastel pink, green, grey and lemon yellow, among others to lift up the spirits. We wanted to keep the silhouettes really elegant with a hint of modernism. Since we work directly with the craftsmen in Sanganer and source our fabric from the mills in Benaras, we use the best quality cotton that’s soft and comfortable to wear.

What colours will be trending this coming winter/festive season?

Pastels, pastels and pastels. One cannot ever go wrong with pastel shades in winter and festive seasons.

And the silhouettes?

Easy and comfortable silhouettes are not going anywhere for the time being. The fashion-conscious people are now opting for comfort with elegance rather than discomfort with style.

What are the fabrics to bet on?

Cotton, always. A good quality cotton fabric can never disappoint you.

Three non-negotiables in one’s wardrobe?

A comfortable kurti, a pair of jeans and a hoodie.

Any other noteworthy collection that one should check out from your stable?

Our recently launched collections – Darpan and Katha-Arita. Darpan has outfits in vibrant festive colours with Sanganeri block prints on pure cotton fabric. Whereas Katha-Arita collection is in premium pure cotton-chanderi fabric with gold hand block printing.

How important has sustainability become in the world of fashion?

Everyone keeps on talking about sustainability but not everyone in the fashion fraternity knows the true meaning of the word. Not just in fashion but in every field, we all need to start practising sustainability even if it means starting with taking your own water bottle everywhere rather than buying a use-and-throw water bottle.