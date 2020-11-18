Bollywood's most sought after couple Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have put their Delhi home on Airbnb. Nestled in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park, the house that originally belongs to Gauri's parents has been refurbished by the interior designer herself for this collaboration.







"Delhi has always been very special for both Shah Rukh and me. We began our journey together, Shahrukh and I as a couple and then as a family. It has glimpses of our lives and has so many things that we collected over the years. It has all our memories that have been nicely repacked," Gauri said in the virtual press conference held on Wednesday afternoon.

Divulging further, she shares, "We have done some special corners, bringing elements from the entire family together. For instance, there is a nostalgic wall that I have created which has Aaryan's first badminton racket, Suhana's brushes because she loves makeup and Abram's first gift."





The idea germinated when Gauri and Shahrukh had gone to Los Angeles last year to drop the kids off to their respective college and stayed in an Airbnb home. "The experience was fantastic and afterwards, we started talking about this collaboration."



The now refurbished home features walls filled with photographs collected over the years, adding nostalgia to the intricate textures, colour-blocked walls, contemporary furniture and pastel hues that one can see in the pictures below.







Under this collaboration, a contest is being run on Airbnb's website and the winner gets to spend a night at Khan's residence. It is yet to be seen if this collaboration is limited to this contest or if the property will eventually be listed like other homestay options.