Karan Johar unveils the first look of the upcoming Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar featuring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. “What's in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix," announces Karan is his Instagram post.

In the image posted, Sanya is seen wearing a bright yellow-red kanjeevaram saree, adorned with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is in a traditional veshti indicating that perhaps they are the quintessential Tamilian bride and groom. Playing the titular roles, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar respectively by Sanya and Abhimanyu, the two will be essaying husband and wife roles in the Netflix’s feature.

The Ludo actress also shared the first look with a caption, “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips!”