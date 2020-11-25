The Film Federation of India announced India’s official entry to the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) Awards 2021, today. From among 27 films that included two Malayalam, two Marathi and one Odiya film, Jallikattu was selected on majority choice.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Malayalam independent action film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Sabumon P A. The plot follows a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gathering to hunt down the animal. “We felt that it is a unique film. The whole film takes place in one night, that coupled with the technical and human aspect impressed us,” tells us Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board.

The Hindi films in the competition included Gunjan Saxena, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Bahattar Hoorain, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Chippa, Sir, Malang, Bhavai, Kaamyaab, Shikara, Bhosle, Gulabo Sitabo, Chhalaang, Checkpost, Atkan Chaktan, Serious Men, I Pad, Bulbul, The Sky is Pink and Chintu Ka Birthday. Anurag Kashyap’s Eeb Alley Ooo! was also in the list.

The Marathi films included The Disciple and Bittersweet. The other Malayama film was Mithoon.