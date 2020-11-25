Actor Rumana Molla just returned from Palghar after a hectic filming schedule of the second season of the thriller Dev DD and talking about the same she shares, "The process has been long and hectic. I was actually surprised to see how much effort has been put into this show and the scale of it. And I was really happy to see that all precautions were taken to ensure that everyone is safe".

Rumana Molla

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Hindi web series Dev DD 2 sees Rumana reprising the role of Radha, the independent, spirited and feisty girl who has no qualms about her sexuality and this season revolves around her relationship with Chandni. After giving an enthralling performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the audiences can surely expect Molla to leave a mark in Dev DD too with her magnificent screen presence.

On the work front, Rumana has some really exciting projects in her kitty. She will also be seen playing one of the leads in Akhilesh Jaiswal's directorial How to Kill your Husband, co-starring Aahana Kumra and Vikram Kochhar.