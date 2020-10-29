Actor Vikrant Massey who has delivered back to back hits this year including Cargo and Ginny Weds Sunny is set to be a part of a crime thriller - Love Hostel. The film will also have Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, the film has been produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. Set in North India it follows the story of a young couple haunted by a ruthless mercenary.

Giving more details about the thriller the post read: “This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed.”

This is the first time Vikrant is sharing screen space with Sanya and Bobby Deol. The chemistry of the new on-screen couple and their fate riddled in fear, survival and power, is much-awaited.