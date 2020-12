Bollywood He-Man Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday, and his wife Hema Malini had a sweet birthday wish. Sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol, also wished the veteran actor on social media.

Hema Malini tweeted a throwback photo of the couple from their younger days along with a present-day image.

"Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years," she wrote with the photograph.

Today we celebrate Dharamji’s https://t.co/Qbk7FAsoeU is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories.This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last.Thank u for all the love pic.twitter.com/ImkXJ6yHRc — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2020

Elder son Sunny Deol shared: "#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That's the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA."

"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," posted Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol.

"Happy birthday bade papa love you," shared grandson Karan Deol.

Elder daughter Esha Deol shared on Instagram: "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always."

Dharmendra is currently gearing up to begin shooting for the recently announced "Apne 2" alongside sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan Deol.