Disney's Investor Day 2020 was jam-packed with new announcements. The company revealed a number of new projects in the works for both the Disney+ streaming service and theatres.

Here's a break down of all that you can expect to see

Marvel

WandaVision is the first Marvel Studios show coming out on Disney Plus. Here's a look at the new trailer ahead of its upcoming January 15th release date.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider also finally got a full trailer, along with a March release date.

Disney’s highly anticipated short series based on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief character, Loki now has a May 2021 release date.

Hawkeye is premiering on Disney Plus in “late Fall 2021.” Hailee Steinfeld will be part of the series.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also gave some casting updates on the already announced Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. Notably, Tatiana Maslany will play the lead role in She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner also set to appear, while Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will appear in Captain Marvel 2.

Marvel Movies

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will release on March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film.

Black Widow chronicles Natasha Romanoff’s efforts to deal with her history as a spy long before she became an Avenger. The movie will hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

Feige confirmed that Black Panther 2 will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. The film, set to be directed by Ryan Coogler, is still set for July 2022.

Marvel Studios is developing a new Fantastic Four movie.

Star Wars Shows

There will be two new Star Wars shows, both spinoffs of The Mandalorian: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. The three shows are planned to feature crossovers in the future, too

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series about the Bad Batch of clones from The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is premiere in 2022

The Acolyte, a new Star Wars series helmed by Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, set in the “High Republic” era of the franchise.

Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

A Droid Story, a new project for Disney Plus, will feature a new hero alongside R2-D2 and C-3PO

Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’

Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming anime anthology series coming to Disney Pl

Star Wars movies

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins will be directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, due out in December 2023.

Disney also discussed the untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, first announced in May, that had already been in development