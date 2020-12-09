Shalini Pandey of the Arjun Reddy fame bagged a three-year deal with YRF. Soon to be making her debut in Bollywood, the actress is rumoured to romance Junaid Khan in his debut picture.

The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that as a part of her deal with YRF, she has been cast in Aamir Khan son Junaid’s debut too. Along with her, Junaid’s debut will also feature Sharvari Wagh. She will be seen making her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Junaid debutorial movie will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra who also directed Rani Mukherjee’s Hichki. There are also rumours that the movie will either be a historical period drama or a simple love story. The movie will begin its shooting process from 2021. An official statement from the YRF production house is awaited.

Shalini Pandey was last seen in a supporting role in Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham.