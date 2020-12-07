Actor Akshay Kumar will shoot for his Ram Sethu in Ayodhya as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath grants him the permission.

The actor had a private meeting with Adityanath in Trident, Mumbai and they discussed the locations that the movie will be shot in. He seems to be impressed by the efforts that the actor puts in to bring a social message through his movies. He appreciated Akshay and has granted a green signal to shoot in Ayodhya.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU!” shared the Khiladi star about his new project. A month after this announcement, in the light of recent updates, Yogi has given a go-ahead for a shoot commencing from the next year.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Akshay himself, the movie is a story about a man who is on a journey to discover if Ram Sethu is a myth or indeed a reality. The makers want to present an accurate depiction of the story and therefore decided to film it in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Akshay was last seen in Laxmii and is currently shooting for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Agra.