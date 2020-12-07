Chapped and peeling skin and a cakey and tight feeling everytime you apply some lipstick are signs that winter is setting in. It really is the worst season for your lips! However, sleep masks and lip patches that moisturise and plump the skin on the lips, could be the antidote to all those woes. We take a look at five cult products that might be just what you’re looking for…

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

The mask uses Laneige’s patented moisture technology with ingredients like hydro ion mineral water, evening primrose root extract and hunza apricot extract. It works to melt rough and dry skin overnight, so you wake up with soft supple lips. Rs.500

Dot & Key Lip Plumping Sleeping Mask Vitamin C + E

This sleep mask is intensely hydrating, removes dry skin and plumps the lips thanks to ingredients like Turmeric Oil, Lingonberry, Almond Oil, Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid. Rs.645





Tonymoly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch

The lip patch is packed with vitamin C, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry extract, collagen and witch hazel. Leave it on for 20 minutes for skin that’s more elastic and plumped. Rs.150

Innisfree Lip Sleeping Mask With Green Tea

Green tea powder and green tea seed oil are combined with beeswax, sunflower seed wax, meadowfoam seed oil, castor seed oil, squalane and camellia sinensis leaf powder to create this mask. The result is a product that ensures refreshed, well-moisturised lips. Rs.980

Becca Hydra-Light Plumping Lip Mask

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, mango butter and coconut oil in this mask help to attract and lock in moisture and nourish dry lips. The vegan product is best used overnight. Rs.1,850

