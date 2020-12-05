Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re boasts of a rather unusual cast. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, the movie has set rather high expectations with the ensemble cast.

Rumoured to be a cross-cultural love story, Sara plays a Bihari girl (double role) who will romance Akshay and Dhanush. This movie is also touted to be the comeback of Aanand after his disaster in 2019 with Zero. Dhanush and Sara have shot for a few schedules during the pandemic too. But the Khiladi star has joined the cast recently for a 25-day schedule that will take place across Agra and Noida.

The Coolie No. 1 actress welcomed Akshay on the sets and shared her excitement about working with him. “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen. @akshaykumar so privileged, excited, and thankful to be working with you,” shares Sara.

Akshay also shared his joy with his fans and asked for their blessings with folded hands. “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action, Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes, ” says the actor.