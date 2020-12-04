Filmmaker, actor and poet Taranjit Kaur’s short film Love Sex Soprano made it to the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), Canada’s premier South Asian film festival. Directed by Sreemoyee Bhattacharya, and starring Taranjit, the film captures a woman's journey, as she explores her sexuality and her relationships; a film that talks about not looking for love outside, but within.

Talking about the film, Taranjit who started her acting career in 2012 with the short film Raju that won a Student Oscar Academy Award says, “Love Sex Soprano is a poetry film; it’s about a woman’s journey going through different violent relationships and talks about loving oneself.”

Lucknow-born Taranjit travelled with the film last year to Cannes Film Festival to look for perspective co-producers to make a series on women-centric stories. Giving more insight into the film she offers, “It’s very important to bring a fresh female perspective. Women have been collectively kept under fear through the threat of violence. This film deals with striking down taboos used as a tool against women, as a tool to shrink women, lock their hands from delving into their bodies, chasing desire, chasing love that emerges from within.”

The predicament in the film is highlighted through the dissonance in the dialogue, which is raging, unapologetic and fierce and the visuals, which are serenely calming, comforting and beautiful, making this movie an extended metaphor; serving as the manifestation of woman.

Director Sreemoyee Bhattacharya tells us, “Poetry has been my most favourite art form since very early childhood. Poetry, for me, is not bound by any language, its subliminal quality can touch anyone at any time and space. Even when I make my own films, I try writing poetry through an audiovisual journey. ‘Love Sex Soprano’ was a very exciting project for me, as it is based on poetry itself. Taran has been a friend for quite a few years. We wanted to collaborate since the beginning. When she wrote this series of poems, we were quite sure that the series can be turned into visual poetries.”