On the death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a few pictures from her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of the actor-turned-politician,

The images show Kangana dressed in Jayalalithaa's signature crisp, white-coloured cotton sari with a distinguished border. Kangana tweeted the pictures and wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

Written and directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami as MGR and Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.

Talking about playing an icon like Jayalalithaa, Kangana had earlier said, “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honoured to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”