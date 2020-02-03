Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS): A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi defines the film's subject, the late J Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.



Thalaivi is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went on to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



In the new still, Kangana is seen in a bharatanatyam pose.

The photograph was shared by the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.



"Madam J Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," Prasad tweeted.



Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation."



Another user commented: "Queen."



Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.