Comicbook fans were thrilled by a 30-second teaser unveiled by Marvel during the popular American sporting event Superbowl. The footage showcased bits and pieces of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes—will pick up from the events of Avengers: Endgame, details about the other shows are sparse.

WandaVision, debuting in 2020, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and the Vision. The 1950s-inspired series sees the two superheroes attempting to live the simple life in the suburbs. There's some exciting news on the Loki show though. Actor Owen Wilson will join Tom Hiddleston in upcoming Marvel's "Loki" series. Wilson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the series for streaming giant Disney+. The series stars Hiddleston as Loki, the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor.





Loki

There's no update on the exact role for Wilson, but it is being said that it will be a prominent character. Wilson, also an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, is known for "The Royal Tenenbaums", "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Wedding Crashers", "Shanghai Noon" and "The Interns". He will next be seen in "The French Dispatch".

At the moment, filming is underway on "Loki". The series is expected to premiere in 2021. "Loki" will be executive produced by Kevin Feige. Michael Waldron and Kate Herron are also executive producing the series, with Waldron also writing the project and Herron also attached as a director.

As per sources at Marvel Studios, Disney+ series will tie-in the launch of the show with the supernatural sequel "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness".





*Edited from an IANS report