The subject of caste is not new to filmmakers but Sanjay Mishra’s Guthlee attempts at dwelling deeper into the subject by assessing the thought behind this evil still being prevalent in the Indian society. The film, presented by Pradeep Rangwani and UV Films, narrates the story of a small boy whose wish to study and gain knowledge is hindered due to his caste and a family who leaves no stone unturned to ensure that the boy gets an equal chance at education. Directed by Ishrat R. Khan, Guthlee also stars Subrat Dutta and Kalyanee Mulay in pivotal roles.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Mishra says “Guthlee is a film with a large heart, it highlights the very important message of casteism and its repercussions faced by the underprivileged. I’m looking forward to the shoot as I really believe that these stories should be told and must reach to as many people as possible.”

Presenter of the film, Pradeep Rangwani adds, “Guthlee is a beautiful film which tackles a sensitive subject through a heartwarming story. We begin filming in a couple of days time and it will be shot in a start to end schedule. We have an absolute stellar cast and crew with us and I’m very confident about our project. Films like Guthlee, that tell an important message while being within the parameters of entertaining cinema always strike chord with the audiences, so we are very hopeful.”