Paava Kadhaigal - a Netflix's anthology directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan, and Vetri Maaran released its trailer today.

The anthology has four stories each talking about a different theme. Honour, Love, Sin, Pride are the themes presented to us in this gut-wrenching anthology. The directors claim that these stories talk about human emotions in a way never before. The trailer in its two minutes timeline showcases complications through intricate human relationships.

The Asuran director Vetri Maaran's Oor Iravu featuring Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj is a beautiful story of a father and a daughter, who eloped. The director shares, “I tried to present a microscopic view on relationships, love, and hope. How much pride must one carry to hurt the person they love dearly? Each character is hurt and each character demands respect.”

Vignesh Shivan's Love Panna Uttranum starring Anjali and Kalki Koechlin deals with two women who are irrevocably in love with each other. “My shoot was brilliant. It was thrilling to work with such actors. It feels good to share a stage with such a cast and crew,” shares Vignesh while discussing about the authenticity of the theme.

Gautam Menon who wrote-directed Vaanmagal, also acted in it alongside Simran. “I just didn’t know what to do with my story. I already saw what Vetri did with his part and I was terrified. I knew for a fact that I cannot compete with his story. Vaanmagal is from my experiences in society. It is completely new to me, but I believe I did good in my part,” briefs Gautam about his part in the anthology.

Sudha Kongara states how this cinema will deal with human relations in a unique way. Her episode titled Thangam is a tale representing the LGBTQ community of India. “I had the absolute pleasure working on this. I read the story and called the writer crying and congratulating him for the work. Honor killing is a sensitive issue and I wanted very badly to be a part of this opus,” reveals Sudha.

This Netflix’s anthology boasts of an extremely talented cast - Aadithya Baaskar, Anjali Bhavani, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, and others.

Paava Kadhaigal will release on Netflix on December 18.







