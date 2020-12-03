Hombale Films from the South film industry needs no introduction after they created the monumental KGF featuring Yash as the lead under Prashanth Neel’s direction. The production house is currently producing KGF 2 with the same combination and fans cannot wait to watch the second edition of this.

The banner is now working on their next film and they promise to take South Indian cinema to a different level with big budgeted movies. Their next is going to feature none other than the Bahubali star - Prabhas. Prabhas is no new name to the Indian cinema. With Bahubali, his stardom grew immeasurable and Saaho made him a PAN India star. Titled as Salaar, this move will be helmed by Neel.

Director Prashanth Neel

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of the banner, in a press-release shares his excitement to bring these two forces together. He says, “After the KGF franchise, Salaar will be our next. We are happy to collaborate with Neel again. With Prabhas joining the film, we are certain that Salaar will impress both the regional and the international audience.”

Producer Vijay Kiragandur

The producer also revealed Prabhas’ first look and announced that the shooting will commence from January 2021. The movie will be made into several languages and is touted to release after Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas in Salaar

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working for Radhe Shyam and Adi Purush. He’s also signed a film with Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bacchan will play pivotal roles in this untitled project.