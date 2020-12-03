Vipul K Rawal, the man behind the hit scripts of Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom and Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu ventured into filmmaking. He released his feature film Tony recently on YouTube, which follows the story of four psychology students who plant a camera in a church's confession box and come across a serial killer, confessing to murder to the priest. Their life takes a bizarre turn when they befriend Tony, the serial killer and go on a murdering spree with him.

Talking about the film that was shot on a shoestring budget Rawal tells us, “I was convinced that I had made an excellent product because I had seen the audience's reaction first hand at a few film festivals where Tony was screened. Hence I decided to release my film directly on YouTube with an innovative business model where I requested my viewers to first see the film and pay only if they like the film.”

Elaborating more on the idea of ‘pay if you like’ Rawal tells us, “Why should the audience pay for overpriced tickets to watch a mediocre film in the theatre and then lament that their money went down the drain because even though there were big stars in the film, the story and script were clichéd and sub-standard? I, therefore, want my audience to watch my film first and if they like it, they can make a donation and the amount can be whatever they feel like. It can be as less as 10 rupees.”

Rawal’s idea hit a chord with his audience and ever since the film was released on YouTube, the viewership has crossed the 2 million mark. The filmmaker has already begun his work on his next film that he plans to release in a similar fashion.