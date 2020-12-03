Actors Kalki Koechlin and Neena Gupta will be coming together for the first time and playing on-screen mother-daughter in an international project titled Goldfish.

Kalki shared a picture on her Instagram timeline and made the project public. Expressing her excitement over the collaboration, the Margherita With a Straw actor says, “So excited about GOLDFISH! Thrilled to be working with the actor I so deeply admire – Neena Gupta- on our first international project together! Can’t wait to kickstart the shoot.”

The film is directed by Pushan Kripalani, who according to reports, scripted the roles with the two actors in mind. The British-American project is set in London and highlights the topic of mental health. It follows the story of Kalki, playing the role of Anamika who returns to her estranged mother, Sadhna, suffering from the onset of dementia.